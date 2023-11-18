MARAN maritime lecture holds Nov 29

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria, MARAN has announced a new date, November 29 to hold her inaugural Annual Maritime Lecture, MAMAL earlier scheduled for November 21 in Lagos.

The Lecture themed: “Maritime Security: Emerging Threats and Actionable Steps” is targeted at proffering long-term, sustainable solutions.

The maiden Annual Lecture would hold on the new date at Apapa by 9:00am prompt.

A statement signed by President of MARAN, Godfrey Bivbere, said that the 2023 MAMAL would effectively address maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) region and protect seafaring and fishing communities in the affected countries.

MARAN commended the collaborative initiatives and efforts of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and other maritime agencies which led to a significant reduction in piracy incidents in Nigerian waters and the GoG throughout 2022.

To a large extent, the establishment of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum for the Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (GOG-MCF/SHADE) has enabled stakeholders within and outside the region to connect and discuss frequently how best to tackle piracy in the area and this had yielded verifiable results.

Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is Special Guest of Honour while the keynote Speaker is the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh.

Other speakers include: former NIMASA DG, Barr Temisan Omatseye, Alhaji Aminu Umar, President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS); Mr Emmanuel Maiguwa, President, Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN) and Capt Waredi Eniosuo

Stakeholders in the maritime sector including Shipowners, NIMASA, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Navy, Shipping Lines, Terminal Operators, and major seafarers’ organisations are all expected to grace the event.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include Chief Isaac Jolapamo, President General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyunju, former Minister and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Genesis Worldwide Shipping, Capt. Emmanuel Ihenacho, Chairman of Starz Group, Greg Ogbeifun, the Nigeria Ship Owners Association, NISA, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, SOAN and all other relevant stakeholders.