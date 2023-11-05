MAPOLY alumnus trains students, advocates adoption of blockchain innovation 

Muhammed Moshood (third left) flanked by some MAPOLY students during the training.

An alumnus of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY) Muhammed Moshood, has called for adoption of blockchain and innovative entrepreneurship projects among students of the institution.

Moshood made this call during a Digital Technology Summit organised by students of MAPOLY in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event was attended by students across five faculties of the institution.

Moshood, a Marketing leader at SureGroup, a leading Blockchain-powered financial solutions provider, noted that it was high time the compulsory entrepreneurship programmes on Nigerian campuses took an innovative approach such that they solved the problems of the people of the country.

He added that the digital revolution was at the fore of the global economy, noting that the young population needed to drive Nigeria’s technology ambition.

The technology expert charged the students to use their period of studentship to advance their careers, looking in the direction of technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies.

The students who were represented across five faculties of the institution appreciated the commitment of the speaker to student’s career development over the years.

Wisdom Ogbonna of the Association of Mass Communication Students (AMACOS) who spoke on behalf of the participants, lauded the brilliance of the speaker, stating that he was a ‘Mentor of Mentors’.

He recalled the many teachings of the speaker as far back as 2019, adding that his success stories as a student and business owner cannot be complete without “Moshood’s relentless support.”