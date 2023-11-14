Many feared dead as container falls on vehicles in Aba

By Steve Oko

Tragedy struck Tuesday in Aba the commercial capital of Abia State, when a 40 – feet container fell off and landed on vehicles trapping many occupants.

No fewer than four persons were reported dead on the spot while scores of others were critically injured.

The accident happened at the popular Ogbor Hill Aba which has witnessed so many auto crashes in the past.

One of the victims’ heads was trapped and buried by the container while a woman and a man were observed clutching the steering of the Siena bus and gasping for breath.

According to an eye witness accounts, a trailer conveying a 40-foot container was descending the hill from the Ehere direction when it suddenly lost control and collided with another vehicle precisely on top of the Aba River Bridge.

The trailer was said to be swerving uncontrollably as a result of the brake failure trying to avoid hitting other vehicles when it suddenly ran into a stationary lorry that broke down on top of the bridge.

This, according to the witness, led to a collision with a Sienna bus while the container fell on other vehicles trapping many occupants inside.

Meanwhile, residents and passersby were making frantic efforts to rescue the victims.

Attempts by hooligans to vandalize the trailer and set it ablaze were stoutly resisted by some of the rescue workers at the scene.

Recall that Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill Aba, which has so many bad portions has become notorious for road accidents, particularly near the abattoir.

The Abia State Government had about two years ago ordered the relocation of the Ahia Udele market close to the scene when a similar accident occurred there and claimed so many lives including traders in the market.