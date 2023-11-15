Manufacturers point way out of instability in forex market

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that increasing productivity in the country is the surest way to stabilizing the foreign exchange (forex) rate.

Director General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated this in a chat with Vanguard on the feasibility of the federal government’s plans to bring Naira value to N500/$1 in the medium term.

His words: “Inadequate supply of forex, when compared with the demand, has undoubtedly compounded the problems in the foreign exchange market. The supply of dollar has been declining in recent years while the demand is increasing.

“Like all other commodities, when the demand is higher than the supply, there will be an increase in the price of such commodities, hence the reason for the continuous rise in the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar.

“It is essential to note that stabilizing the exchange rate means devising a means to increase forex liquidity in the country by increasing supply and or reducing the demand for forex. Forex liquidity entails increasing productivity.

“Therefore, increasing the productivity in the non-oil sector will reposition the economy for exportation and widen the forex earnings in the country.

“Our view is that the current naira appreciation is a positive one for the economy, but the question to be asked is, whether it is sustainable, seeing that the fundamental issue, which is forex liquidity, is yet to be guaranteed.

“After the payment of the backlog, what next? Will there be enough forex to meet fresh demand?

“Hence, the plan to bring Naira value to N500/$1 in the medium term will depend on the government’s capacity to improve the performance of the productive sector and effectively manage and monitor the whole gamut of foreign exchange market.

“The expectations include policies that will create a conducive environment for production in other sectors of the economy and aid inflow of foreign investment into the country.

“The manufacturing sector is one of the non-oil sectors to be considered for increasing export earnings in the country.

“To reposition the sector for optimal performance and to assume its role as the catalyst of growth thereby increasing the export earnings of the country, it is essential that the government formulate policies that will address the concerns of the sector.”