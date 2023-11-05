Man weeps as DNA reveals he’s not biological father of four children

A 44-year-old man, Mr Olanrewaju Kolawole, wept profusely after DNA test results revealed that none of his four children was his biological child.

This was revealed according to a viral video after he was hit by the reality of the results that the children were not his.

The man, an indigene of Ikire in Osun State, and his wife, Mrs Tella Toyin, shared four kids together, namely Ayomide, 16, Sarah, 12, and two other children aged 8 and 5 years, respectively.

However, the case of paternity fraud was revealed when Kolawole and Toyin appeared on the popular radio show; ‘Kokoro Alate’, on Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, anchored by Oriyomi Hamzat.

Following the first DNA test of the first child, which revealed that the child did not belong to him, the man claimed to have subsequently carried out tests on the three other children, and all returned negative results.

He said, in part, “I want Nigerians to come to my rescue because I must not suffer this in vain. I married Toyin in 2007 and gave birth to four children. She gave birth to four children, but none of them belongs to me after findings from a DNA test.”

Asked why he decided to conduct the test in the first place, he said he made the decision to carry out the tests on his children after observing some promiscuous moves from his wife.

The DNA test was conducted at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Center in Osogbo.

However, reacting to the development, Mrs. Tella Toyin disagreed with the results, saying that she was not there when they took the sample and did not know which samples were taken.

She said, “I don’t accept the result. I don’t accept it because I was not there when they took samples, and I don’t know which sample they took, so I don’t accept it. I can’t accept it because I know how I conceived those children.”

The couple got married in 2007 and are members of the same church in the Ikoyi area of Osun State.