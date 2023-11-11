Man Utd vs Luton: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Manchester United will go into today’s fixture knowing only a win will ease the pressure off Erik Ten Hag following the 4-3 loss to Copenhagen in the midweek.

Manchester United have lost nine of their first 17 fixtures this season and are currently at the bottom of Group A of the Champions League.

Luton secured a surprising 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the last game and are out of the relegation zone.

Team News

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Amad Diallo, who are long-term absentees. Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are not expected to be back until Christmas.

Luton will be without Cauley Woodrow, Dan Potts, Mads Andersen, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Luke Berry, and Amari’i Bell. Forward Chiedozie Ogbene is in contention for the game after coming off injured in the game against Liverpool.

Head-to-head

Man United wins 29

Luton wins 4

Draws 7

Manchester United possible XI

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Luton Town possible XI

Kaminski; Kabore, Mengi, Lockyer, Osho, Doughty; Barkley, Nakamba, Chong; Adebayo, Morris