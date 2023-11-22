MAN, RMRDC collaborate to enhance backward integration

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) have collaborated to create a platform aimed at enhancing the backward integration programme of the government.

President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, stated this yesterday, in Lagos, at the opening ceremony of

of the 7th edition of the Nigerian Manufacturing Equipment Expo (NME) and the 9th edition of the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM), jointly organised by MAN and RMRDC.

He said: “The NIRAM Expo is aimed at creating a platform where stakeholders in the raw materials supply chain will come together to synergize, display and trade in available resources and raw materials with the users of these products.

“With this in mind, we intend to close the information gaps and encourage local sourcing of available raw materials by manufacturing industries which is in line with the government backward integration programme.”

Meshioye said the theme of the Expo, “Future Manufacturing: Building a Sustainable Roadmap to the Industrialization of Nigeria”, is informed by the unprecedented rate in which the world is changing in terms of innovative technologies, shifting customer expectations, as well as increasing social awareness of gender equity and restoration of previously marginalized communities.

“These major shifts have a considerable impact on the future of the manufacturing sector.

“If manufacturers can efficiently balance a combination of efficient economies of production and supply chains; strong and reputable products; loyal customers; an established logistics network; as well as reliable on-line business elements, they will be well-positioned in the future to compete favourably in the industrial marketplace.”

In her remark, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka Anite, said Nigeria must prioritize the development of the raw materials sector to support the manufacturing industry.

She stated: “By focusing on value addition and local sourcing, we can reduce our reliance on imported raw materials and improve the overall competitiveness of our products.

“This will also contribute to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and empower local entrepreneurs to participate actively in the manufacturing value chain.”