Man City vs Liverpool, Atalanta vs Napoli, three other big matches to watch this weekend

League football is back across Europe after a two-week break for national team outings.

Before the break, for some teams, they were neck-deep in struggles and would hope that the international break brings them some change in fate. While for some others, imperious has been their form and must strive to sustain such rhythm despite some days off as a team.

In all, the fans are certain to be in for some blockbuster rounds of matches across their favourite leagues in Europe starting from this weekend.

Here are five games you could catch and sure-bound to produce some fireworks:

Man City vs Liverpool – Saturday, 25 November

Coming as an early kickoff on Saturday, the weekend in the EPL could not have started with a better bang than a clash of this pedigree.

With a chaotic draw against Chelsea before the break still harrowing, Pep Guardiola-side are condemned to bounce back to winning ways against an improving Liverpool side.

Chelsea vs Newcastle – Saturday, 25 November

After an impressive performance against league champions, Manchester City, the expectation is that the Blues continue in such fine fashion as they look to climb up from the lowly 10th position they currently occupy.

The Magpies would, however, not come easy for Pochettino and his boys, and playing away from home already makes for a fiercer encounter.



Everton vs Manchester United – Sunday, 26 November

After being deducted ten points over the international break over breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Everton come into the game against Manchester United a wounded lion.

Whether they will be able to devour against a fledgling Manchester United who need consistent wins to get not only their confidence back but their fans remains to be seen.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla – Sunday, 26 November

A high-octane Real Sociedad side crested on sixth on the table against a talent-studded Sevilla side who are looking at getting back to their best would make for a fan-delight on any weekend.

The Los Nervionenses playing at the Anoeta know nothing is easy for visitors at the stadium and would need to bring their best performance yet this season if a point, at least, is to be scooped.

Atalanta vs Napoli – Saturday, 25 November

With one point separating both teams on the standings, such details going into a match already sets the tone for a pulsating encounter.

Although Napoli boast of a better head-to-head record against Atalanta, the Le Dea have stepped up their game this season and Napoli’s undoing will be to underrate them.