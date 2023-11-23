Makinde orders Okada riders to register with govt before January

Gov. Seyi Makinde on Wednesday in Ibadan asked operators of commercial motorcycles/tricycles in the state to enrol with the State Residents’ Registration Scheme before Dec. 31.

Makinde, who gave the order shortly after the state’s security council meeting, said this was part of the state government’s plans to regulate commercial motorcycle/tricycle operations across the state.

“No unregistered motorcycle or tricycle operator will be allowed to operate in the state from Jan. 1.

“This order is to help us curb the menace associated with commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations.

“So, all commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders must ensure that they are captured under the state’s registration scheme,” the governor said.

He explained that all the operators’ biometrics, including their names, motorcycle registration numbers, details of next-of-kin and other critical information, must be captured in the scheme.

Makinde equally said all operators would have reflective jackets, which they must wear at all times, warning that the state government would be strict with the enforcement of the directive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oyo State Residents’ Registration Scheme began during Makinde’s first tenure.

The commercial transport segment was already ongoing across some motor parks in the state