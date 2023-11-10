Make FG tertiary institutions tuition-free, ECWA urges Tinubu

President Tinubu

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to make all the Federal Government tertiary institutions tuition-free to mitigate the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal in the country.

The ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya, made the appeal on Thursday at a news conference to announce the church concert and convention in Lagos.

While commending Tinubu for the restoration of the value of the naira, Panya said measures must be put in place to mitigate the current hardship on Nigerians.

He said “The current effort to revamp the economy, especially the restoration of the value of the naira, is commendable.

“However, immediate and far-reaching intervention measures are necessary to mitigate the current hardships on Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira.

“This has already exacerbated the high rates of inflation, unemployment, and multi-dimensional poverty.

“There is a need to significantly increase the wages of workers and make all Federal Government tertiary institutions tuition-free, while other medium and long-term plans are being worked out.”

He added that the government must prioritise responsible fiscal management.

“This involves cutting unnecessary expenses, enhancing revenue collection and implementing targeted subsidies and social safety nets for vulnerable groups through the re-invigorated national social investment programme.

“The 1999 Constitution as amended, has unequivocally affirmed the status of Nigeria as a secular, united and indivisible country.

“This is in recognition of the multi-religious, multi-ethnic, and multi-cultural configuration of the country.

“Unfortunately, over the years, this country has been deeply fractured along ethnic, regional, and religious lines, and is thus desperately in need of healing,” he said.

He said the administration of President Tinubu must therefore work assiduously to unite the nation and ensure national cohesion and integration.

“To actualise this, the administration must build bridges across all divides, promote inclusiveness, ensure equitable distribution of democracy dividends, abolish discriminatory policies, and give every segment of Nigerian society a sense of belonging.

“This is why the 1999 Constitution made provision for the federal character principle,” he said.

He admonished all Nigerians to appropriate the love of God to one another.

“Nigeria is not an accident of history but the product of God’s divine providence.

“God brought us together from diverse backgrounds so we can appreciate and cherish our common humanity.

“Let us all work together to translate our diversities into strength, progress, and development.

“As Christians, we shall continue to obey the command of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, to live in peace with everyone,” he said