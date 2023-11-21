Make conscious efforts to exercise regularly, NMA tells Nigerians

By Dickson Omobola

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has urged Nigerians to make conscious efforts to exercise regularly.

According to medical doctors, exercise is a healthy habit that helps blood circulation, reduces mobility, diseases and improves one’s quality of life.

They spoke in Lagos at an event held by the association to welcome the National Committee on Games ahead of the NMA National Games 2024 themed: ‘EKO 2024’.

Speaking at the event, weekend, state Chairman of the NMA, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, said the upcoming games are geared towards improving doctors’ mental and physical health as well as balancing their lives.

He said: “One of the things we are doing today is to let the world know that despite the spate of issues with which we are confronted, we still have time to relax and organise games. We will be hosting all the doctors in Nigeria in Lagos and it’s called EKO 2024.

“Lagos State is hoping to win. We have got professional coaches for our teams because when you prepare well, you are going to win. Exercise helps you keep fit, it helps you stay healthy and balance your life. The games give you the space to do continuous exercise and give you more strength.

“I advise the general public that it is important they make a conscious effort to exercise because it helps blood circulation, it helps to reduce mobility, it reduces diseases and it helps improve the quality of life.

“The venues we have chosen for now are the University of Lagos Sports Complex, LASU COM complex and Ikeja Golf Clubs. We are open to partnership and we are seeking the support of corporate individuals and the government.”

On his part, National Chairman of the NMA on Games, Professor Israel Jeremiah, said that doctors would be practising what they preach through the games.

He said: “We are here in Lagos on a three-day working visit. We do this three months before the event to ensure that if there are areas where we need to make improvements, we have time to do it.

“Through these games, we will be practising what we preach. We tell the general public daily to exercise, but I think that when Nigerians see us partake in these games, they will also believe that what we tell them is true.”

On the importance of the games, he said: “It is an avenue for socialisation and interaction. The format of the games is such that all doctors across the 36 states are represented. It allows networking and meeting old friends. These games are an avenue to select players who would represent NMA at the World Medical Association games which will be held in 2025.”