‘Maiduguri gas plant took off February, shutdown for regasification’

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) had since February 2023 completed the Maiduguri Gas Plant initiated under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, according to credible sources.

The feelers about the completion and inauguration of the gas plant came against the backdrop of report on that the critical infrastructure to address the problem of power supply disruptions in Maiduguri due to attacks by insurgents, had yet to take off.

A source familiar with the matter told Vanguard that: “NNPC has diligently executed this project starting with the simple cycle phase (32MW), which was completed and inaugurated with liquid fuel (AGO) in February 2023 and the power plant successfully operated.

The source pointed out that, however, operation with diesel fuel which was the secondary fuel for the gas turbine was not sustainable due to high cost of AGO.

He said:”As such, the plant was deliberately shutdown awaiting the regasification facility project to be completed, the official said, adding that “the regasification facility has now been completed to enable the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source for the power plant.

“Notably, as NNPC has progressed the project, the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) has made commendable efforts to rehabilitate and bolster its infrastructure in preparation for the increased power supply.

“As of November 2, 2023, the plant, which is ran by the NNPC Ltd in partnership with the China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) and General Electric (GE), has dispatched about 12MegaWatt of power to the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) for utilisation on its network.

“The project’s second phase, involving the combined cycle mode, and producing an additional 18MW, is expected to reach completion by end of 2024. The ramp-up of electricity production operationally will align with the YEDC’s capacity to absorb the power, ultimately contributing to grid supply. Currently YEDC is working on the distribution network that will increase the offtake from 12MW to 32MW.

“It is imperative to recognize that NNPC Limited has collaborated extensively with various government entities and private sector stakeholders to materialize this transformative project. Gratitude is extended to NERC, NBET, TCN, YEDC, NEMSA, System Operators and Market Operators for their unwavering cooperation. “