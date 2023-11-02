Made Kuti’s wife Indeoye reveals how they met, says ‘He was my school father’

Inedoye, the wife of Made, a Nigerian Afrobeats singer and grandson of the iconic Fela Kuti, has revealed how she met the singer in secondary school.

The pair got married in a private ceremony in Ikeja on Wednesday, November 1.

Speaking with Bellanaija, Inedoye revealed that she met Made while in high school, but they lost contact for seven years before they reconnected on Facebook.

She said, “We met in high school. Funny story. He was my schoolfather. He was a very good school father.

“We didn’t talk again after high school until much later, while I was in university. After he graduated, we became Facebook friends first. Then, from Facebook friends, he came back to Nigeria in 2018. That’s when we began dating and here we are.”

Made also corroborated the story and stated they began dating in 2018.

His words: “About seven years later, in 2018 like she said I came back from Uni and had just graduated and it picked up from there, we had history and a bright future apparently.”