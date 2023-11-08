Video: Loneliness caused it, says teacher arrested for raping two victims

A secondary school teacher, Lateef Olaniran, has been arrested for allegedly raping two young ladies within 24 hours in Ogun state.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Adijat Olaleye, on Wednesday.

Loneliness caused it after my wife left me, says teacher arrested for raping two victims pic.twitter.com/AcJ362PIft — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 8, 2023

The statement, further revealed that Olaniran hails from Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, and is a Mathematics teacher at Ebenezer Grammar School, Iberekodo, Abeokuta.

It was said that he is an employee of the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission with the number, OGNO.30650.

The commissioner explained further that the teacher was arrested on Saturday when a member of her team received a call from a young lady reporting that a man had raped her.

Mrs Olaleye said the ministry swung into action and located the victim, who she said was taken to a laboratory for different tests before she was later led to the police station to make a report.

“We thereafter went with the police to the accused home but after several knocks, he refused to open the gate. We were able to locate the brother to the house owner who assisted us in gaining access to the compound,” she explained.

Adeleye stated that when they got into the compound of the suspect, “We heard a girl’s cry for help, and with the support of the police, we caught Mr Olaniran Lateef Adewale, a secondary school mathematics teacher at Ebenezer Grammar School Iberekodo, Abeokuta.”

The Commissioner added that the girl crying in the teacher’s room during his arrest also accused him of “forcibly having sexual intercourse with her and threatening to kill her if she does not ask her family to send him money.”

Adeleye confirmed that the suspect has been remanded at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters for more investigations.