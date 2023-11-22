Loan: Over 12,000 MSMEs benefitted from N8.4bn in 4yrs – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

…says skills acquisition, a pragmatic approach to alleviating poverty

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that his administration has provided over N8.4 Billion in soft loans to 12,710 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, within four years to support businesses.

Sanwo-Olu, however, described skills acquisition as a veritable option to be considered, especially as a pragmatic approach to alleviating poverty and promoting women and youth empowerment for financial sustainability.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Wednesday, at the graduation ceremony of 4,952 graduates for the year 2022 batch of the Lagos State Skills acquisition centres, in the Ikeja area of the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “I am delighted to celebrate with the 4,952 graduates of our Skills Acquisition Centres across the State, a laudable program initiated to alleviate poverty and create self-employment amongst active women, men and youths who would then join other entrepreneurs to contribute to the economic growth of this great State.

“I congratulate all on the successful completion of your programs and most especially for embracing the opportunities provided through the centres to add value to yourselves to achieve economic and financial independence.

“Undoubtedly, this program is very important to us as a government, because it offers a viable option for young people, in particular, to discover their innate potential to be gainfully engaged and economically relevant.

“There is no gainsaying that small businesses are the backbone of any economy, contributing to economic development and prosperity in many ways chief among which is job creation, providing employment opportunities for millions of people.

“Hence, encouraging vocational/skills acquisition is a veritable option to be considered, especially as a pragmatic approach to alleviating poverty and promoting women and youth empowerment for financial sustainability.

“This is why this administration has continued to invest in these programs, believing firmly that our citizens and women especially are powerful agents of change, given the important roles they play as home builders.

“It is equally important to state here that, women empowerment has been on our front burner and is a top priority for this administration, because we have identified the attendant challenges of poverty among women and youths, and realized that these challenges can only be surmounted through empowerment projects and programs such as the one we are witnessing today.

“My administration will not renege on its commitment to continue investing in skills acquisition/women empowerment/ entrepreneurship programs and help them access soft loans to start up their small scale businesses, especially through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, which within four years, has supported over 12,710 MSMEs to access over N8.4 Billion.

“To the graduating students, I say congratulations; I want to urge you to make good use of the opportunity that this program has opened up to you.

“I urge you to work hard to build your brand and carve a place for yourselves within the industry. The tools you will be empowered with today are meant to support your smooth take off and overcome some of the challenges startups usually face in their early months and years.”

The governor, commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Dada and her team especially the Resource Persons and management of the Skill Acquisition Centres “for keeping in step with our administration’s vision to eradicate poverty and create job opportunities through vocational skills acquisition.”