After an eventful 1-1 draw against Manchester City, Liverpool will cough up £8.5m to Benfica for striker Darwin Nunez who made his 60th appearance for the club.

The Uruguayan striker joined Klopp’s side for a transfer worth £85m, of which £64m was fixed and £21m in add-ons, of which £8.5m had to be paid when the striker played 60 games for his new club.

The former Almeria striker has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 60 official appearances for Liverpoool, 36 of them starts.

It’s been a strong start for the former Benfica man this season, having registered 12 goals and seven assists in 16 starts for club and country so far.

Liverpool managed to snatch a point from Manchester City in a thrilling Premier League match after Alexander-Arnold’s late goal cancelled out Erling Haaland’s record-breaking opener

