‘Live beyond survival, thrive’, UK firm tells Nigerian leaders

The United Kingdom-based leadership development organisation, TEXEM UK has urged Nigerian leaders to address the myriad of social and economic challenges facing the country.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website (www.texem.co.uk), the Director Special Projects, Caroline Lucas says Nigerian leaders can do this by embracing strategic leadership for transformative impact.

Lucas says TEXEM is extending an exclusive invitation to senior leaders in Nigeria’s government and private sectors to its programme which will address the issues.

The executive development programme is tagged “Leading Transformation for Strategic Outcomes” scheduled for Nov.

27 to Nov. 30, at the esteemed Hilton London.

She said the programme is strategically tailored to empower top-tier leaders to address the myriad of social and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

“In today’s dynamically evolving global and local economic, geopolitical, and social landscape, strategic leadership is at a crossroads.

“Survival is no longer the sole objective; leaders must seize the opportunity to thrive in an agile, influential, and sustainable manner while exploring uncommon solutions to drive meaningful change.

“The TEXEM programme is meticulously designed to meet the pressing needs of today and the future. This immersive four-day experience will elevate leadership excellence across Nigeria’s public and private sectors,” Lucas said.

She said the programme is crafted for leaders navigating a world marked by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity, and Turbulence (VUCAT).

According to Lucas, in such challenging times, leaders must not only navigate but thrive amidst disruptions.

She said the TEXEM programme aims to empower participants with a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities inherent in a world characterized by high geopolitical risks and steep inflation.

“By participating in the TEXEM programme, Nigerian leaders will be inspired to transform challenges into strategic opportunities.

“The programme will provide insights on how to strategically harness opportunities such as the Africa Free Trade Continental Agreement, combat oil theft, address electricity challenges, and spur inclusive economic growth.

“This aligns with the goals of the President Tinubu administration to diversify the economy, attract foreign direct investment, and improve citizens’ quality of life,” Lucas said.

The distinguished faculty expected at the event include Prof. John Peters, former Chair of the Association of MBAs, and Prof. Rodria Laline.

They will provide insights into resilience, adaptability, and leadership strategies that drive meaningful and enduring change.

Lucas said the proven and tested methodology employed by TEXEM, engaging over 4,000 executives globally, will ensure a memorable and impactful learning experience.

She said participants will gain a profound understanding of driving organisation-wide change by instilling agile mindsets, nurturing a culture of transformation, and setting clear milestones.

Lucas says the programme’s benefits include enhanced leadership capabilities, a deeper understanding of change processes and disruptive mega-trends, and the ability to manage complexities while remaining true to the organization’s purpose.

She also mentioned past Nigerian delegates who attended similar TEXEM programmes to include Akinwunmi Lawal, MD/CEO of NPF Microfinance Bank PLC.

Lucas said another alumnus, Mr Edu Oluwatoyin, Bank Examiner and Deputy Director at CBN, Lagos, have lauded the programme for its knowledge-sharing, quality faculty, and practical insights that have positively impacted his organization.

Lucas also spoke of challenges and opportunities faced by the people and government of Nigeria.

She said among the challenges are infrastructure deficit, systemic corruption, insecurity, lack of economic diversification, unemployment, poor quality of education, access to quality health care, and political instability.

Lucas said the opportunities include agricultural potential, abundant young resourceful population, renewable energy, digital transformation, global partnerships, and e-governance, entrepreneurship and tourism, and education innovation.

Among the leaders expected at the London programme are Director Generals, Permanent Secretaries, Executive Secretaries, and Chairs of Boards.

Others are Chief Strategy Officers, Chief Information Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Directors, and Heads of Departments, among others.

TEXEM UK was founded by Dr. Alim Abubakre, a British Nigerian entrepreneur with advisory roles at the London Business School and the London School of Economics.

