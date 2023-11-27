Literary prodigy, Ndifreke Ukpong urges youths to take initiative, showcase talents

Ndifreke Ukpong, a renowned author who has written books in every genre and composed a collection of gospel hymns and songs, has urged youths to stop waiting for external validation before showcasing their talents.

Ukpong said this when he recently visited his hometown in Obot Akara Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, where he was warmly welcomed by the locals who celebrated his remarkable achievements.

During his visit, Ukpong addressed the youth and shared his wisdom on life’s journey.

He urged them to take initiative and showcase their talents without waiting for external validation.

Ukpong said that hidden talents are wasted and that everyone should step forward and express their unique abilities.

He also shared his own journey as a writer and how he faced skepticism and discouragement from some people.

He said that his main goal was not to break records, but to write impactful books that can transform lives. He expressed his hope that others would also achieve success and celebrate their accomplishments.

Ukpong’s literary legacy includes a diverse array of notable books that explore various facets of the human experience. His books range from motivational, inspirational, spiritual, fictional, poetic, to unconventional. Some of his notable works are:

Unstoppable Force: A motivational book that inspires readers to pursue their dreams and goals with passion and persistence.

How to Overcome Challenges in Life: An insightful book that offers practical solutions and strategies to overcome difficulties and challenges in life.

Voices of Rebellion: A book that explores the theme of individuality and determination, and resonates with those seeking inspiration.

Build in Silence: A book that advocates for the importance of working hard and staying focused, without seeking attention or approval from others.

My Children Are My Only Hope: A book that reveals Ukpong’s paternal sentiments and his love for his children.

The Battle For Survival: A captivating book that narrates the story of a group of people who struggle to survive in a hostile environment.

Melodies of Unity: A book that showcases Ukpong’s commitment to portraying the intricate dynamics of community life and the importance of harmony and cooperation.

The Village Lawyer: A book that tells the story of a young lawyer who returns to his village and faces various challenges and conflicts.

Circle of Kindness: A book that illustrates the power of kindness and how it can create a positive impact on the world.

Akprokar and The Lion: A book that seamlessly blends folklore with contemporary themes, and exemplifies Ukpong’s ability to bridge tradition and modernity.

The Healing Kingdom: A spiritual book that delves into the healing power of God and His kingdom.

From Doubt to Faith – My New Beginning With Christ: A book that offers profound reflections on faith and personal transformation, and narrates Ukpong’s own journey from doubt to faith.

On Growing From Small Beginnings: Don’t Be Judged: A book that imparts lessons from Ukpong’s humble origins, and urges readers not to underestimate their potential or be judged by others.

My Ex is Not My Enemy: An unconventional book that challenges societal norms, and advocates for the redefinition of relationships beyond bitterness or hatred.

The Journey of Love: A Poem: A heartfelt poem that explores the complexities of love and its various stages.

Every Woman in This Village is a Liar: A book that prompts readers to question stereotypes and foster a nuanced understanding of human experiences.

Hymnal Of Hope and Healing: A collection of gospel hymns and songs that uplift the spirit and offer hope and healing.

Our Father’s Sin: A book that exposes the dark secrets and consequences of a father’s sin on his family and society.

Narrow of Trust: A book that explores the theme of trust and betrayal, and how it affects the relationships of a group of friends.

Bond of Friendship: A book that celebrates the power and beauty of friendship, and how it can overcome any obstacle or challenge.

Hidden Talents are Wasted: A book that urges readers to discover and utilize their talents, and not let them go to waste.