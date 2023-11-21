LIRS to upgrade revenue collection process for hospitality sector

THE Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, yesterday, said it plans to deploy an upgraded process for the collection of Hotel Occupancy and Restaurants Consumption Tax, HORCT, in Lagos State.

The Executive Chairman of the LIRS, Ayodele Subair, in a statement, said the new collection process, called the Eco Fiscal System, EFS, is an automated invoicing solution, designed to revolutionise the collection of consumption taxes in Lagos State.

Subair said: “This technological advancement marks a significant leap in our continuous efforts to enhance revenue collection, streamline processes, and improve efficiency in tax administration. It simplifies compliance and improves accuracy.

“Our goal is to empower businesses with innovative solutions that enhance their operational efficiency and minimize compliance challenges. Businesses can focus on their core operations, leaving the complex task of tax compliance to our reliable and automated system.”

While he urged operators in the hospitality sector to adopt the Eco Fiscal System, EFS, he assured that LIRS officials would be visiting establishments in the hospitality industry, to integrate the software with existing systems and provide necessary assistance for a seamless transition to the EFS platform.