LIMCAF: Uniting, promoting artistic excellence in Nigeria

…as Ijiko’s Decayed Decade emerge 2023 overall winner

By Japhet Davidson

In Nigeria and other African countries where there are no grants for upcoming artists and the government are not interested in funding art, one of the hurdles an average upcoming artist has to cross is how to get funds to start. This very factor has killed the talents of many potential upcoming artists, but one organisation that has been in the vanguard of making sure that the dreams of such people do not die is Life in my city Art festival, LIMCAF.

This, they have been doing for the past sixteen years and this year they also put smiles in the faces of many upcoming artists as they dished out millions of naira to the winners of the 2023 LIMCAF in various categories at the gala/award night held at the International Conference Center of IMT Enugu.

Apart from promoting and advancing the potentials of many upcoming artists, LIMCAF is also using the platform to unite youths from different parts of the country, the art festival which is done in many zones afforded the youths to come together and work for a common goal without looking at the ethnic and tribal issues that have been the bane of development in the country.

Another commendable effort by the organisers was the inclusion of People Living with Disability into the festival.

In the highly tensed competition that received over 600 entries from all regions in the country with the theme Fix it, young Kelvin Ijiko, a graduate of Philosophy and Religion from Benue State University smiled home with One million naira as the overall winner of the 2023 competition. Ijiko from Lagos zone, with his entry titled: “Decayed Decades” and done on Pyrography medium, who was also announced the winner of the best painting and mixed media during the event was adjourned the overall winner of LIMCAF 2023 festival.

Other winners in the major categories include; Priscilla Oryina who won the best textile art/fashion and got N500,000; Ebenezer Adebayo won best graphic and digital photography and got N500,000; Ezechi Nkwocha, best drawing and got N500,000 and Philip Audu, best ceramics and got N500,000 as well as winners in the endowed prizes and other consolation prizes.

Apart, from the cash prizes, the best six winners will participate in the 2024 Dark Art biennele in Dakar Senegal courtesy of one of the patrons, El Anatsui.

For the winners, the dream of advancing their career in arts has just begun as they will be able to start something from the token given to them by LIMCAF.

Speaking after the presentation, Ijiko who was grateful to God, thanked LIMCAF, the organizers and sponsors of the event for providing him a national platform to showcase his talent. He stated that, “I got the inspiration from God in my dream and immediately after waking up I started working on it physically and bringing it to reality. Today, God has crowned my efforts with success”.

The art festival’s grand finale, which got 600 entries from all regions in the country, witnessed regional art exhibitions and was sponsored by MTN Foundation, Ford Foundation and others.

In his address, the Chairman of the event, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (retd), who described LIMCAF as the only Pan-Nigeria competition in art dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the careers of young Nigerians in a unique way said that LIMCAF had done noble in providing a platform to engage over 100 youths in the country and providing a focus to their lives.

Madueke who paid glowing tribute the founding chairman of the festival elder Uka, also called on governments and others in the corporate world to invest in youths, in order to enhance their future and create great prospects for them.

Earlier in his remark, Obi-of-Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe noted that the youths should be supported in the areas of arts, creativity and entertainment as they are already doing well both nationally and internationally space and for them to “be the best in the world”.

Achebe, who is the Patron of LIMCAF also urged youths in Nigeria to be focused and keep on pursuing positive ideals, adding: “You must always bring out that creativity and originality of your work for it to be better appreciated”.

“For our youths to do better and continue to do well in the arts, we have to provide needed support, guidance and mentorship for them to be great and make us proud,”, said.

The Obi-of-Onitsha also paid glowing tribute to the Founder and Chairman of LIMCAF Board of Trustees, Elder K.U. Kalu as well as MTN Foundation, Ford Foundation and others for sponsoring and sustaining the festival and “making it a global brand”.

In a goodwill message, Mr Dennis Okoro, Chairman of MTN Foundation, who assured that the foundation would continue to sponsor the festival said that the telecommunication giant (MTN) was sponsoring the festival as part of its civic social responsibility to support youths in the country and bring out the best in them.

On his part, Mr Dabesaki Mac-Ikemenjima, representative of Ford Foundation, lauded the LIMCAF for organizing the event and “being constant and intentional in integrating female artists and People Living with Disability into the festival”. Adding that the Ford Foundation would continue to support the LIMCAF art festival for many more years to come.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the jury, Mr Ayo Aina, who stated that the job of the jury was a challenging one pointed out the criteria used in selecting the winners. They also commended LIMCAF for instituting women and People Living with Disability categories.

It was indeed a night of fun, glamour and suspence for the participants, but also a night of entertainment as the Akaraka dance group entertained the audience while the poetic Dike Chukwumereije also entertained the guest.