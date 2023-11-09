Ligue 1 tells Lyon to play postponed match at Marseille

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lyon, postponed after Lyon’s bus was stoned leaving coach Fabio Grosso with facial cuts, will be played in Marseille on December 6, the French league (LFP) announced on Thursday.

The date was already known, but not the venue, which was the subject of tension between the two clubs.

The match, on October 29, was called off hours before kickoff after Grosso was hit in the head by a projectile that shattered the window of the team bus.

The LFP’s competitions committee said it had opted to play the match at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome “following information and guarantees provided by the Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture”.

The ruling did not specify whether fans would be allowed in but on Wednesday, the French football governing body’s Disciplinary Committee announced that it would not be taking any “disciplinary action”, as the incidents had “occurred on the public highway” and not at the ground.

Lyon responded on Thursday that it would appeal this decision, deeming it “incomprehensible” and saying it showed “unequivocally that the LFP is no longer responsible”.

The club said it would “not to let these unacceptable events go unchallenged”.

The LFP Disciplinary Committee has also opened an investigation into racist chants and gestures made by Lyon fans in the stadium’s visitors’ car park. A decision is expected on November 22.

Lyon are currently bottom of Ligue 1 with just four points from 10 games, while Marseille are ninth.