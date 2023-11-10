LIFE-ND beneficiaries showcase produce at Edo alaghodaro food fair

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

BENEFICIARIES of the federal government backed Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises, Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project in Edo State on Saturday showcased their farm produce for sale at the Edo Alaghodaro food fair held in the state capital.

The farmers who came from different local government areas of the state brought food items that have been cultivated under the scheme.

LIFE-ND is funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)in collaboration with the Federal government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),

Food items sold by the LIFE-ND farmers which were subsidised included garri, rice, fresh catfish, poultry birds, processed catfish, cassava and cassava flour.

Speaking, Mrs Grace Nwaozuzu, a physically challenged woman and a poultry farmer, said the food fair was a platform to show how much government agricultural policies have impacted the lives of the people

She said “I have sold all the poultry birds I brought here at subsidized rate and I am happy that I made money.”

On his part, Mr Sunny Odeh, a fish farmer also thanked members of the Alaghodaro Board for the initiative saying having a ready market alone was an empowerment.

The State Project Coordinator, John Omoruyi, said the project was being operated in the nine Niger Delta states adding that, the project was promoting four commodities of poultry, rice, cassava and fish in Edo.

He noted that the federal government and the IFAD through LIFE-ND have invested heavily in agriculture saying that, ready market like the Edo food fair would encourage more people to go into farming.

He said “the food fair provides a ready market where the farmers sell directly to the consumers without middlemen. All the four commodities of LIFE-ND are on display for sale here today.

“The food fair is a good initiative by the Alaghodaro team to promote food security in every home in the state

“The LIFE-ND project is targeted at youths, women, physically challenged people and female headed households of 18 to 35 years.

“Our area of scope is in 10 local government and 10 communities in each local government area bringing the number to 100 communities across Edo

“The model of the project is the apprenticeship model where we have the incubator and the incubatees who are to be trained by the incubators.

“During the training, the incubatees are giving monthly stipends for the period they will be in training and are also given seed capital when they graduate.”

He said the project has graduated about 2250 incubatees who have been given seed capital to set up their farms.