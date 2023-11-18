Liberia polls: Tinubu, Jonathan commend Weah for conceding defeat

President Bola Tinubu and former president Goodluck Jonathan have hailed Liberian President George Weah, for exhibiting great leadership and statesmanship after conceding defeat of opposition leader, Joseph Boakai, in the just-concluded election in the country.

According to Liberia’s electoral commission, Boakai received 50.89 per cent of the vote after counting votes from more than 99 per cent of polling locations, while Weah received 49.11 percent.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu hailed Weah for ‘defying the stereotype’ that peaceful transitions of power are impossible on the continent.

He also congratulated President-elect Boakai and urged him to make good governance available to the people of Liberia.

The statement read, “I commend President George Weah for his sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship.

“He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa.

“He has demonstrated that the outcome of elections in the sub-region need not become the propellant of violence and unrest and that the will of the people must always be respected.”

In a post on X on Saturday, former President Jonathan, who was also the leader of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) for the general elections and run-off, hailed Weah for promoting peace and progress of his country.

He stated that Weah showed “an exemplary display of statesmanship” and urged the president-elect to be magnanimous in victory.

The tweet partly reads: I congratulate the President-Elect His Excellency Joseph Boakai and urge him to be magnanimous in victory and seek to continue the efforts to unite and advance his country.

“I am also particularly grateful to the outgoing President His Excellency George Weah, who has just conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent even ahead of the official declaration of the final result by the National Election Commission of Liberia.

“By doing this, President Weah has exhibited an exemplary display of statesmanship and commitment to the peace and progress of his country.”

Boakai, a former vice president under erstwhile president Ellen Sirleaf, the first elected female African president, will assume office when he is sworn in in January 2024.