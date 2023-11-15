Leverage on strengths, talents to break barriers — Expert tells Nigerian women

File image for illustration.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian women have been encouraged to leverage their strengths and talents to break barriers and drive positive change in their respective fields. They were also admonished to see the need for absolute reliance on God and having the right mindset in order to get to the top.

A real estate investment expert, Grace Ofure who is also a life coach, gave this charge at this year’s Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference held at Hilton London Kensington, United Kingdom, recently.

Ofure who is the founder of Lifecard University, and CEO of Lifecard International Investment, has almost two decades of experience in the real estate space and has played a major role in the industry with her innovative and growth-driven strategies.

Sharing her life experiences and practical strategies, she struck a chord with her message on empowerment and self-belief as she inspired them to aim higher and shatter the glass ceiling.

The event which brought together prominent women leaders and entrepreneurs from across the globe to discuss important issues facing women in the business world afforded the real estate business guru the opportunity to share her life journey and insights on organic wealth creation.

She spoke on resilience and how to break barriers in a world where, according to her, “recognition is only based on connection or god-fatherism” disclosing that, as a trailblazer in her industry, she has made significant contributions to the empowerment of women entrepreneurs and leaders.

Her presence at the conference offered hope and motivation for women striving to excel in their careers and make a difference in their world.