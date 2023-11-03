Let’s work together to win war against insurgency, Arewa group urges Northerners

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Arewa Security Movement has called on all Northerners in Nigeria, to embrace unity and collaboration in tackling insurgency bedeviling the region.

The group made the call in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Isa Tijjani, on Friday in Abuja, where he emphasized that the people of the region must come together, transcending ethnic, religious, and political differences, to work towards a common goal.

He said, “To overcome the challenges in the North, unity and progress must be prioritized. The people of the region must come together, transcending ethnic, religious, and political differences, to work towards a common goal. By fostering a sense of unity and collective responsibility, the enemies of the North can be effectively countered”.



The group recalled the North has long been plagued by numerous challenges, particularly in the areas of security and the economy which have been perpetuated by both local and foreign enemies who have actively worked to hinder progress and perpetuate the suffering of the people.



They said, “It is crucial for northerners to recognize that these same enemies are now obstructing the current efforts towards achieving lasting security and stability in the region.



“The North has faced a long history of challenges, with enemies both local and foreign contributing to its current state. Historically, external forces have exploited the region’s resources, leading to economic disparities and social unrest. Additionally, internal conflicts and power struggles have further weakened the region, making it susceptible to external manipulation.



“These enemies have consistently hindered progress and perpetuated the cycle of insecurity and economic instability to ensure the continuation of the security situation that has had devastating consequences, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives, the destruction of numerous communities, and the displacement of millions of people.



“These enemies of the North have capitalized on this insecurity, exacerbating the situation for their own gain. By perpetuating violence and instability, they have hindered the region’s development and prevented the people from enjoying a peaceful and prosperous life.”



The Arewa Movement also condemned a section of the northern elite who are working against the ongoing effort to foster synergy and cooperation in the fight against insecurity. Hence, they called on the northern elites to unite in the combat against insecurity.