Let’s create conducive environment for foreigners to produce building materials here, says RPF Boss

Bolaji Oshobukola is the Founder of Real People Foundation and Chief Executive Officer, Odibola Global Services Limited, a property development company that started business in Rivers state in 2015 and expanded to Lagos and UK.

In this interview, he reveals his new projects, plans for the yuletide and expectations from the new government to guarantee low cost housing for the Nigerian masses.

Excerpts:

The year 2023 is coming to an end, what are you grateful for?

I am grateful to God for life and for the preservation of my family. This year has been awesome despite the ups and downs. We have every reason to be grateful to God. For me, the year is ending well.

As a property developer, do you have any ongoing project?

Yes! I have about three ongoing projects in Port Harcourt, GRA precisely. There we have Elite Court, Crown Court and Oxford Apartment. While the Elite court is a luxury two story Terence, the others are apartments with lift and they are all smart buildings.

Again, I chose the names because I was inspired by the concept I had in mind for projects. When you have a great concept, you will think about a name that will fit into such concept and that’s how all these names come about.

How affordable are they?

Well, our properties are very affordable considering what we build and the rate at which we put them. We don’t just build luxury but in terms of structure we don’t compromise in any way. We believe buildings should be legacies. Like you know the cost of things in Nigeria today and considering the area we do this development, our luxury 2 bedroom is as low as 55m per unit. When considering the standard, it will be difficult for anyone that builds up to our standard to give same offer.

There’s high rise in the prices of housing and other commodities, how has that affected your projects?

Most of our projects are off plan and you know how it usually works with off plan projects where you have a budget and at the middle of the project everything changes in the market. But since people have trusted us with their money, we have no choice than to keep to our integrity and still deliver quality projects within timeline for them.

So, how do you make your profits considering the prices you offer?

Well, for us business is not all about profit, but sometimes to also solve problems and contribute to the economy of Nigeria, and in doing so we will have more patronage that makes the little we get out of the projects meaningful for us as people begin to see the quality we deliver. Again, like you know, we are also into luxury air bnb popularly known as short lets or short stay in this part of the world, and we also use them as a leverage to augment our profit while we deliver luxury to the people at an affordable rate.

Building in PH and other states like Lagos, what are your challenges and how do you tackle it?

For me, as a full time Port Harcourt boy, it is easy to navigate around and get things done. Also, Rivers state government encourages developers by making access to documentation and approvals stresslessly and hitch free, unlike Lagos states where you have to go through a lot huddles to get things done and that is why a lot of buildings in Lagos are without approvals. This has led to many developers developing substandard projects. In Rivers state you can not start any project without an approval, not one project but the process of getting the approval is also easy like I stated early. For that, I must give kudos to the Rivers state government and that is why you can see a lot of development going on in Rivers state, and like you know, is a virgin state for property developers.

The rate at which buildings are demolished in Lagos state is scaring investors, fears everywhere, are you sure it will not affect your projects?

Well, like I said, most of those projects are unapproved if you investigate properly because when government grants you an approval, they monitor what you develop and for us at Odibola Properties we don’t like cutting corners; we always want to be at the right side of the laws, because as a company that is setting a standard and with a lot of young people running it, we wouldn’t want to be a bad models for the young stars coming behind. So, we make sure we have all our approvals before you go on site to start developing in any of our project.

The Yuletide season is here, what are your plans for your clients?

Well, we always give incentive to our clients before now and for us at Odibola, what we do at the end of the year is to organise party for most of our clients since they are part of our family we ensure they celebrate with us being part of success.

How are you seeing 2024?

I’m seeing greatness and good things ahead. I believe the economy of Nigeria will be better and there will be better opportunities for people like me as developer. I see greater things and I will also accomplish great things in 2024.

What are your expectations?

I expect building materials to reduce in price so that companies coming into Nigeria can produce most of the things we import here in order to reduce cost of construction. I expect government to work on the high cost of dollar which is affecting the naira. Let government improve security because no business thrives in an insecure environment.