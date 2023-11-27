Let’s come closer – Debby Goodnews tells the world

By Ayo Onikoyi

For decades, Africans and African American communities have been facing stigma and hate issues for each other.

With that, Africans feel African Americans hate them, just the way African Americans thought that Africans hate them and don’t understand why!

Since 2021, Dr. Debby Goodnews the CEO of Debby Classique magazine and founder of D’CEM awards has selflessly been trying her best to bridge this misunderstanding of hate between the two communities.

This according to information, the hate for each other is caused by misperceptions and misinformations.

In her capacity, Dr. Debby Goodnews call on all Africans in the diaspora telling them why “We need to come together to bridge this gap”.

Debby Classique Magazine is using its platform to bring both communities together to celebrate and embrace the culture.

In her words, she said “It’s with great pleasure to let you know that many Africans and African Americans will gather on Friday, December 8th, 2023 to celebrate together and bridge the gap between us”.

Dr. Debby Goodnews, produced a movie with Some great Nollywood actors in Atlanta in collaboration with some American, a great movie that is centered on bridging the hate gap between Africans and African Americans.

This blockbuster movie will be streamed at her annual honor awards ceremony, THE GLAMOURS GALA NIGHT IN ATLANTA GEORGIA USA.

At this Glamorous event, African community will crown a beautiful Queen who is from the African American community to represent this bridge.

The Queen Monica Ellis, has a high 44 percent of her family’s ancestral DNA from Africa in Nigeria. For this fact, she will officially be given a Nigerian name to signify African recognition.

Her duty will be to introduce love and unity among both communities. The formal 2022 crown queen will hand over to the new queen. This is a very important ceremony of honors.

Debby Classique Magazine and both communities specially invite you to come join and make this event a memorable evening.

There will be a lot of entertainment, award recognition Fashion shows, The Bridge Live streaming movie, Live band performance, Live great Artist performance, American DJ and African DJ music performance, Red carpet interview by Dee Legend TV, 106 Live Radio, and Debby Classique Magazine with free Food, drinks and wine

Again Dr. Debby is encouraging all Africans and African Americans to support the amazing life-changing event, hosting in Atlanta Georgia. She urged all support and be a part of the life changing history.