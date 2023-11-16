Lemo, Braimoh canvass credit economy, SMEs’ empowerment

By Dickson Omobola

FOUNDER of CreditRegistry, Taiwo Ayedun, has said Nigeria’s untitled assets are in the region of N430 trillion.

Delivering a presentation on ‘Turning Nigeria’s Dead Capital into Great Wealth’, on Wednesday, at the Africa Credit Expo, ACE, organised by his organisation, in collaboration with AFREXIMBANK in Lagos, Ayedun told participants that mortgage contributes 18 per cent to the United States economy.

The software engineer defined ‘dead capital’ as assets not legally registered with government authorities, stating that they are dead to the economy and lack titles.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to sanitise the system, offering several solutions that include: the establishment of title insurance companies to facilitate bank loans and the promotion of Lien Registry.

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, NEXIM Bank, and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Tunde Lemo, noted that the credit expo was to expose Nigerians to the benefits of money and how it had developed many nations.