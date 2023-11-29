Leke and Tope Laguda step out with “What No One Knows”

Passionate about exploring uncharted territories, challenging the norms of storytelling and filmmaking, visionary production company, I Have An Idea Entertainment, made its mark penultimate Friday at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) with the screening of their latest cinematic masterpiece, What No One Knows. The event positioned the founders, Leke and Tope Laguda, as voices to reckon with in the global film industry.



”I am so grateful the world could see ‘What No One Knows!’ A film so close to my heart. It really does take a village. The long nights were truly worth it.’’ Tope Laguda said.



The screening was graced by notable faces from the Nigerian entertainment industry including Chris Ubosi, Damilola Ogunsi, Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo), Bethel Njoku (Senator), Mofe Duncan, Alariwo, Dr Kunle Hamilton and Mautin Olorunleke amongst others.



With a passion for change and an eye for compelling narratives, Leke and Tope Laguda have made their marks as trailblazers in the world of filmmaking, setting the stage for the company’s meteoric rise. ‘What No One Knows’ is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinematic artistry.