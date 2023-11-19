Learn from George Weah, congratulate Tinubu, Labour Party faction tells Atiku, Obi

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has urged its presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to emulate the Liberian President George Weah who conceded defeat in the just concluded election.

The faction of the LP asked Obi and Atiku to concede defeat and congratulate President Bola Tinubu who won the 2023 presidential election and was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Vanguard earlier reported that Weah congratulated his challenger, Joseph Boakai, who defeated him in the West African country’s presidential election.

Boakai served as the Liberian Vice President under former President Ellen Sirleaf Johnson from 2006 to 2018.

The Liberian ex-VP, Boakai secured 50.9 per cent of the votes and was declared winner by the country’s electoral body as Weah, the 1995 FIFA World Footballer of the Year garnered 49.1 per cent.

Reacting in a statement issued by the factional spokesperson, Abayomi Arabambi, in Abuja on Saturday, LP disclosed that both Weah and Boakai have proven that election is not a do-or-die affair that should be won at all cost.

It also noted that former President Goodluck Jonathan bequeathed the legacy in 2015 when he congratulated his successor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, urging Obi and Atiku to congratulate Tinubu.

Arabambi also enjoined the former Nigerian VP and former Anambra governor in teaming up with Tinubu to resuscitate Nigeria.

The statement read, “The time is ripe for former Vice-President and PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of LP, Mr. Peter Obi to congratulate President Bola Tinubu after they had explored all the opportunities availed by the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“The incumbent, who in spite of losing his second term as President yesterday did not wait for anyone before he congratulated the winner. As a responsible leader, the former President Goodluck Jonathan also did the same like George Weah, and today he is being reckoned with as a great pillar of democracy.

“Labour Party therefore appeal to Obi’ and Atiku to support the administration and have faith in ongoing reforms. We had expected the duo would bury the hatchet and join hands with the President in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigerian leaders should emulate this spirit of sportsmanship.”