‘Learn, fight poverty’, cleric urges Nigerian youths to engage in vocational skills

The Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, Reverend Tajan Moltokhas urged Nigerian youths to engage themselves in various vocational skills, to reduce the challenge of unemployment confronting the country.

Moltok made the call during his sermon titled ‘ Breaking negative altars and covenants’ at the church service on Sunday in Jos, Plateau State.

He said that in spite of the importance of formal education, vocational and technical skills are important as an alternative, especially with the lack of white-collar jobs.

“Many people use lack of academic qualification as one of their major excuses for their difficult situations.

“We are not all blessed with mental prowess to succeed academically but no nobody is entirely vacant, you have something you can do either skills or academics,” he said.

The cleric explained that life skills can create wealth, especially in addition to academic qualifications, urging congregants to be diligent in their services no matter their profession, skill or business.

“Be diligent in your business, if it is carpentry you are doing do it well; if you are a mechanic, make sure you change what you tell your customers you will change.

“Learn something and fight poverty,” he said.

He urged youths to add value to themselves and strive to be better than their parents and others in society, adding that they should not have an opportunist mentality and also embrace being at the mercy of people’s goodwill.

He urged congregants to pray and make sacrifices to break family hedges as a result of evil altars, saying, “The altar of God can help you if you avail yourself.”

