Leadway, Leytro partner to offer pay-as-you-drive insurance

Leadway Inssurance

By Rosemary Iwunze

Leytro, an insurtech company specialising in usage-based insurance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has entered into collaboration with Leadway Assurance to deliver user-friendly, cost-effective, and incentive-driven insurance policies tailored for fleet managers and drivers.

The move is aimed at advancing technological innovation in the insurance sector and facilitating adoption of insurance products in Nigeria.

The alliance is also expected to harnesses Leytro’s technological expertise and Leadway’s established industry knowledge to introduce a pioneering pay-as-you-drive insurance model characterised by flexibility and affordability.

Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, Leadway Assurance, commenting on the partnership, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Leytro to introduce this innovative insurance solution for fleet managers, ensuring that car insurance is not only accessible but that premiums are built on utility and behavioural profile. “The synergy of Leytro’s cutting-edge technology and our unwavering industry expertise enables us to offer a transformative pay-as-you-drive insurance solution that caters to the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses.

“Together, we are reshaping the insurance landscape, revolutionising the adoption process, and setting new industry standards,” she added.