Leading African family businesses: Challenges and opportunities

By Dipo Adeda-Osinloye

According to a study by the Family Firm Institute, only 30% of family-owned businesses survive to the second generation of family members, and only 12% survive to the third generation. In Africa, this figure is even lower, with only 3-5% of family-owned businesses surviving beyond the first generation.

There are a number of reasons why African businesses fail to go beyond the first generation of owners.

These include: Lack of succession planning: Many African business owners do not have a formal succession plan in place. This can lead to conflict and uncertainty when the owner dies or retires.

Poor corporate governance: Many African businesses do not have good corporate governance practices in place. This can lead to corruption, mismanagement, and fraud.

Lack of access to finance: It can be difficult for African businesses to access the finance they need to grow and expand. This is especially true for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Unfavorable business environment: Many African countries have an unfavorable business environment, characterized by high levels of corruption, bureaucracy, and red tape. This can make it difficult for businesses to succeed.

Mo Ibrahim’s Celtel (Burkina Faso) was a mobile phone company that was founded by Mo Ibrahim in 1998. The company grew rapidly and became one of the largest mobile phone operators in Africa.

However, after Ibrahim sold the company in 2005, it began to experience financial difficulties and eventually went bankrupt.

Despite the challenges, African family businesses have a lot of potential. They are often more entrepreneurial and innovative than larger, more established companies. They are also more likely to be rooted in their local communities and to invest in social development.

There are a number of things that African businesses can do to overcome the challenges they face and go beyond the first generation of owners. These include: Develop a formal succession plan: This should identify the next generation of leaders and outline a plan for how they will transition into ownership and management roles.

Implement good corporate governance practices: This includes transparency, accountability, and fairness.

Seek out investment and partnerships: This can help businesses to access the finance and resources they need to grow and expand.

Lobby for a more favorable business environment: African governments need to create policies that support the growth and development of businesses.

By doing so, African family businesses can increase their chances of success in the global marketplace and build empires that will last for generations.

Dipo Adeda-Osinloye is an accomplished Business and leadership expert. He is also a risk and project management consultant, rendering his services to both public and private sectors in Nigeria, South Africa, and other parts of the continent.