LCCI holds symposium on Nigeria’s fledging automotive industry

By Theodore Opara

All is now set for this year’s symposium organized by the Auto & Allied sub-Sectoral Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The symposium slated to hold on November 30, 2023 with the Theme “The Auto & Allied Sector, Present-Day Realities In Nigeria”, inside the LCCI Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos will draw the attention of many leading auto industry stakeholders as well as experts from other fields of the Nigerian economy that will be in attendance.

According to a statement made available by Austin Akpovili, chairman of the symposium organizing committee, guest speakers expected at the symposium are Joseph Oluwemimo-Osanipin, director-general, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) as special guest of honour, Yemi Kale, partner and chief economist at KPMG Professional Services.

Panelists at the programme packed event are Aissatou Diuof, general manager, Suzuki by CFAO Motors Nigeria Limited; Mayokun Fadeyibi, chief operating officer, Autochek Africa and Diana Chen, chairman and chief executive officer, CIG Motors Limited.

Michael Olawale-Cole president of LCCI and Adekunle Jayesimi are the chief host and host respectively.

Commenting on the forthcoming symposium, Kule Jayesimi, chairman of the Auto & Allied sub-Sectoral Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated that, the theme of this year’s symposium reflects the current realities confronting Nigeria’s automotive sector.

Kunle Jayesimi expressed optimism that, both the keynote speakers and the panelists invited to the symposium will provide useful insights and frameworks on best ways possible to unlock the hydra-headed gridlocks confronting the local automotive sector over the years.

On his own submission, Austin Akpovili, chairman of the symposium organising committee stated that, he is very positive that the calibre of the speakers at this year’s symposium would provide very offer the way forward for the automobile industry in the present day realities of Nigeria.

Expected at the all-important symposium are all the major automobile dealers, Association of Motor Dealers Of Nigeria (AMDON), the Nigeria Automobile Manufacturers Association (NAMA) and the mechanic bodies.

Others targeted are the federal ministry of trade and industry, National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), KPMG and Delloite, the Japanese embassy including the German and United States consulates

The list also includes the Bureau of Public Enterprise, the Nigeria Customs Service, Publicity and Advocacy group of the of LCCI Chambers, customs clearing agents/association with Frank Aigbogun, publisher of of BusinessDay as the moderator.