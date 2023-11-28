Lazio vs Celtic: Brendan Rodgers insists ‘discipline’ key in must-win UCL clash

Brendan Rodgers has insisted discipline is key for Celtic in their quest to keep their European hopes alive when they take on Lazio in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Hoops must scooped all three points in Rome and hope Atletico Madrid beat Feyenoord to have a chance of dropping into the Europa League knockout stages.

The two away games in their campaign so far have been marred by three red cards with two in the Netherlands and one in Spain.

Rodgers is aware of the importance of keeping their cool away at Lazio to have a chance of claiming their first Champions League group stage victory since 2017.

“What’s important for us is making sure we have 11 men on the field,” he said.

“There are two away games we’ve been down to nine men and 10 men and, at this level, that’s a big ask.

“For us, it’s about keeping our players on the field and playing the level of football that we know we can and hopefully getting the brakes in the game.”

Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri, speaking ahead of the match, does not expect the match to come easy for his side in the awareness of the intensity Celtic bear on their play.

“Celtic have a good rhythm, a good intensity, it is not going to be an easy game. They lost their other two away matches, but in both had players sent off and that was a factor.”

Forward Pedro envisioned the experienced and talented players Celtic boast of to pose problems for the le Aquile.

“They played well at Celtic Park and are very tough and physical. They have a number of very interesting players. Joe Hart is very experienced and Callum McGregor is very technical and difficult to play against.”

Vanguard News