Lawmaker eulogies Lagos speaker, as he marks 51 birthday

Mudashiru-Obasa

……Says Obasa sets pace among legislative Houses in Nigeria

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu, has described the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa as a unique leader who has continued to set the pace among other legislative Houses in Nigeria.

The lawmaker, representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2 in the Assembly, disclosed this in his congratulatory message to the Speaker as he celebrates 51st birthday.

According to Yishawu, the life of Mr. Speaker speaks to the fact that the journey to the top is with its course through the path of loyalty and fidelity to the right values.

“He has not only distinguished himself as a lawyer, lawmaker and politician, his track-record as a leader is outstanding. He is bold, forthright and visionary, always looking out for ways to chart a new path to enrich process and outcomes.

“Under the leadership of Mr Speaker, the Lagos State House of Assembly has continued to set the pace among the legislative houses in Nigeria.

“It is on record that under him, the 9th Assembly passed a total of 46 Bills and over 120 resolutions, which made huge positive impacts in the development of Lagos State and lives of Lagosians.

Yishawu therefore felicitated with the Speaker, saying that what stands him stands out is his accommodating style.

“He is never afraid to assign responsibilities to others and extend opportunities that help to broaden the experience and record of other legislators in Lagos State and Nigeria generally. He is always looking out for good, progress and development of others.

“The story of Obasa is one that inspires on many areas. It is a story of determination and industry that has seen him through an inspiring and progressive journey, which started with him as a legislator in Agege Local Government to becoming one of the most successful lawmakers in the history of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“This day offers me yet another opportunity to celebrate and appreciate this great man, who I have had the privilege and honour of working with in the last 12 years, eight of those years under his leadership as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly,” he said.