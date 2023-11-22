Lasisi Elenu bags nomination for Future Africa Awards Prize for comedy

Organizers of the 13th edition of the Future Africa Awards have nominated Lasisi Elenu in the race for The Future Awards Africa Prize for comedy alongside Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry, Gloria ‘Maraji’ Oloruntobi, Mark Angel, and Adeyela ‘Omo Ibadan’ Adebola

The Future Africa Awards, which is Africa’s biggest youth awards will be held on the 16th of December 2018 at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The award is in 20 categories with 100 nominees. They included artists, Davido and Simi; footballer, Ahmed Musa; actor, Adesua Etomi; social media influencer and comedian, Lasisi Elenu.

Others are entrepreneur, Chidi Ajaere; scientist, Dr Mahmoud Maina; Taekwondo expert, Thursday Line Peter, and many more.

They represent a new class of innovators, philanthropists, activists, entertainers, technocrats and creators promoting the shared values of creativity, social good, and innovation while making impacts in entertainment, professional service, agriculture, business and sports.