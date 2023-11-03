Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-off, where to watch

AFP photo

In the game vs Las Palmas, Atletico Madrid will be looking to go joint-top of La Liga standings with a win at the Estadio de Gran Canaria today.

The team from Madrid are three points behind current leaders Real Madrid. Second-placed Girona are also on the same points tally.

Atletico’s nine-game unbeaten run should give them enough confidence to claim all three points away from home.

Before today’s game vs Atletico Madrid, Las Palmas have been in good form as well, having only lost one out of their last five fixtures. They are heading into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Manacor in the Copa del Rey.

Las Palmas will once again have to cope without the services of Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Gonzalez, both sidelined due to injury. Jonathan Viera’s availability also remains uncertain as he deals with a personal matter.

Atletico continue to miss key players such as Samuel Lino, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo, and Reinildo, all of whom remain unavailable for selection. GOAL