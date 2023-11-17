Large percentage of religion is scam – Actor Yul Edochie

Controversial actor Yul Edochie has claimed that to a large degree, religion is a scam.

The thespian said that religion was created centuries ago by men to control, divide and rule others.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, he noted that God teaches us to love another, but religion has taught us to hate each other.

He wrote: “A large percentage of Religion na scam. Cooked up centuries ago by men, to control, divide and rule others. God teaches us to love one another. While religion is making us hate each other.”