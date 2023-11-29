Lani D’ Plug holds maiden entrepreneurial, brand summit

EBR Summit Convener, Omotolani Akanni Oyepeju

The maiden edition of the Entrepreneurial and Brand Recognition Summit, EBRS, organised by Lani D’ Plug held last Saturday with entrepreneurs interacting and getting growth tips from experts.

The summit, which brought together entrepreneurs from all sectors, “is a programme to appreciate the spirit of entrepreneurship,” says the Convener, Omotolani Akanni Oyepeju.

Oyepeju told newsmen: “It is to say thank you to everyone that believes in hard work, consistency and doing things themselves to reach a goal.

“The entrepreneurs brought together today at this summit understand the value of hard work. And when appreciated, they will feel the need to do better. The objective is to build a community of successful people, and where people can learn and do better for themselves.

“This will reduce fraud and other social ills. This is the first. Going forward we will reach out to more people, providing solutions and helping people grow. This community will grow into an international brand known for providing solutions.”

‘What you focus on grow in size’

On his part, one of the speakers at the summit, summit, Dr. Alexander Faranpojo, a pastor and President/ CEO of Virtues International, who was chairman of the summit, said: “Anything you give attention to increases in size.

“If pay attention to problems they will grow. If you pay attention to opportunities they will grow. If you pay attention to what is not working, it will overshadow what is working. When you get the spirit of enterprise right, you can do so much with just the phone in your hands.

“I believe that enterprise is a spirit. There is a spirit to succeed. So do not border to start if you don’t have it. Meetings such as this summit help you get that success spirit, which will make an enterprise work here as well as in the United States because it is borderless.”

On what President Bola Tinubu should do to make such spirit thrive, Dr. Faranpojo said, “The President must keep his promises to Nigerians. He also has to stay in touch with reality. The higher you go in life the less you know about what’s happening down there.

“Therefore, he needs to consciously make the effort to be in touch with the reality on the ground.”

Earlier, while delivering his talk, he listed purpose, price, partnership, integrity and posterity as the ingredients entrepreneurs need to succeed.

Also speaking, Dr Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, Executive Director, Financial Services Innovator, FSI, listed factors that kill businesses. She said one reason why businesses die is because there is no need for the product they have.

Others, she said, include lack of mentorship, lack of proper management of personal finance from the company’s finance, running out of cash and lack of the requisite support structure.

Other speakers at the summit were Dr. Bayode Thomas, Idea Consultant/ Strategist; Victor Abiola, Affiliate Binance; Funmilayo Faranpojo, Director, Enternal Virtues Consult, among others.

The high point of the summit was the presentation of certificates to the entrepreneurs.