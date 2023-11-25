Landlord’s son stabs tenant to death over parking space 

A 36-year- old mini bus driver, Shonibare Oluwasegun , has allegedly been stabbed to death by his landlord’s son, during an argument over parking space, in the Ajah area of Lagos.

Eye witnesses said that the father of three returned home Sunday night, November 19,2023 , parked his mini bus otherwise called korope in front of his compound on number 24,Adewunmi Close, Ilaje Ajah .

Barely had he retired to bed than his landlord’s son identified as Taiye Adebayo, reportedly banged on his door, jostling him from sleep.

The landlord’s son was said to have directed the tenant to go and remove his mini bus from where it was parked. But late Oluwasegun was said to have gone outside and maintained that the space was his regular parking space.

An argument ensued, during which Adebayo allegedly stabbed Oluwasegun in different parts of his body.

Explaining how news of his death was received, elder brother of the deceased, Shonibare Faid, said, “I got a call from a private number by 1:29am being a Sunday morning(19th of November 2023) that my brother was dead . As early as 6:20am, I rushed to Ajah and met my brother’s lifeless body in the pool of his blood, as he was stabbed in different parts of his body.

“Upon enquiry, I was told his landlord’s son, Adebayo, called him out to re-park his bus and that on reaching where his mini bus was, he asked Adebayo why he should tell him to re-park knowing that the space had been his normal parking position .

“He was about to start the bus when Adebayo stabbed him and absconded with all his family when it was evident he was dead. “The most amazing thing is that we were told that his mother instigated him to continue stabbing my brother ( sobs) “Immediately I saw my brother’s corpse I rushed down to the nearest police station in Ajah(Ajiwe) to report the case.

I was told that there were moves to manipulate the case. It wasn’t until one of my uncles came over and spoke with the Divisional Crime Officer, that he and his team visited the scene of the incident and took picture of the bus,the building,my brother’s corpse and where he lived with his family .

“Thereafter, we were told to arrange for an ambulance while escort was given by the police for the corpse to be taken to the Yaba Mortuary.

“According to Islamic rites we requested for police report in order to bury him but we were told that there was need for autopsy before the next line of action on how his corpse will be released. “All we want is justice. I heard that Adebayo has stabbed more than three persons before my brother’s case that resulted in his death. He has always gone free in other cases because his family is influential. All we demand is justice “.Faid said.

Police sources hinted that the case was being investigated at the Ajah Division but that no arrest had been made since the incident occurred.

The suspect’s parents,other members of the family as well as tenants were said to have fled the building, apparently out of fear of being attacked by an angry mob or arrested by the Police, in connection with the matter.