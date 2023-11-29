Lalong: APC stalwart jostles for Ministerial seat

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As the former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong gets the Appeal Court’s nod to become the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State have begun lobbying to be appointed Minister to replace Lalong who is currently serving as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

APC stalwarts, especially from the Plateau Central zone are asking to be named to replace Lalong as some kinsmen of Professor Saleh Kanam under the aegis of the Kanam Progressive Youth, a socio-political group, during a press conference in Jos on Wednesday, asked President Bola Tinubu to consider appointing their son, Professor Kanam if Lalong relinquishes his ministerial seat as this is the time to “reward hard work, commitment and Party loyalty.”

The group through its Chairman, Ali Abdullahi insisted that Kanam is eminently qualified to occupy the seat and noted that “Prof. SMG Kanam is an erudite Professor of Law who is equipped with the repertoire of knowledge, skills and experience to be a Minister and member of the Federal Executive Council in the President Bola Tinubu cabinet. He is one of the APC’s finest in the State and has a track record of excellence in service, doggedness, capacity and administrative acumen to deliver if given the opportunity as a Minister.

“He is a detribalized Nigerian whose personality is synonymous with discipline, decorum, candour and stamina and a staunch supporter of APC and President Bola Tinubu. Professor Kanam’s pedigree in academics and contributions to the political struggle over the years cannot be hidden within Plateau State political space. He contested and won the election into the office of the Chairman of Kanam local government from 2008 to 2011 where his scorecard in office has endeared him in the minds of the people and earned respect and popularity within the State and beyond.

“As a progressive, his political radiation and dexterity became manifest in the manner he pursued his Senatorial campaign to represent Plateau Central zone in 2011 with vigour. As a member of the Governing Board of the Hydro Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC) from 2020- 2023, his antecedents and footprints are massive and commendable. He has proven his mettle in nation-building and contributed immensely to the success of APC in various ways…

“Considering that many people may be eyeing the same position, we want to quickly remind the Party stakeholders in Plateau State to stick to their resolution of recommending only Party members who are nominated by the Party Exco and stakeholders in their respective Wards, LGAs and the State levels. We also call on all stakeholders in the State, Party stalwarts and all believers of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the interest of justice and fairness to reward his faithfulness, hard work and loyalty to the Party by recommending to the President to be appointed as Minister.”