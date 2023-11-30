Laide Lanre-Badmus seeks government’s support in battling child rape trauma

By Ayo Onikoyi

Interior design expert and entrepreneur Laide Lanre-Badmus has taken a significant step in addressing the menace of rape issue with the launch of Laide Lanre-Badmus (BBL) Foundation Africa.

The foundation is dedicated to supporting the boy and girl children of rape victims, shedding light on the often overlooked aftermath of such traumatic experiences.

In a courageous revelation, Lanre-Badmus shared her personal journey of enduring rape and molestation at a young age.

She explained that it took her 29 years to come forward and share her story with the world, highlighting the difficulty survivors face in breaking their silence.

She expressed the profound isolation she felt, emphasising the need for a foundation that advocates for those who may feel voiceless in the aftermath of such trauma.

Amidst her commitment to the cause, Lanre-Badmus called on the government to enact strong laws aimed at protecting young boys and girls against rape.

The BBL Foundation is rooted in Lanre-Badmus’s long-term passion to contribute to building emotional stability for children grappling with the repercussions of childhood dysfunctions.

Drawing from her own painful experience of being sexually abused at the age of 13 by an individual who was supposed to be a guardian and father figure, she asserted that her personal history uniquely positions her to lead such a cause.

Lanre-Badmus acknowledged the societal stigma surrounding survivors who speak out about their rape experiences. She emphasized the unfortunate reality where some family members, including mothers and aunties, may silence defiled children when they report instances of sexual abuse by family members.

The foundation, therefore, seeks not only to provide emotional support but also to challenge and change the societal narrative that perpetuates silence and victim-blaming.