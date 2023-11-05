Lagos stops 50% cut in transport fares, reverts to old fares

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State government has announced the suspension of 50 per cent reduction in public transport fares and a reversion to the old rates across the state.

Old rates of public transportion take effect from today.

The announcement was contained in a statement released by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, yesterday.

”The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday (tomorrow),” LAMATA stated.

When contacted, Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi, Consultant, Corporate Communication, LAMATA, confirmed the development, saying “the 50 rebate has been stopped.”

The statement informed commuters that starting “from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fares will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.”

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in August, announced a 50 per cent reduction in prices of public transport services including the Bus Rapid Transport, BRT, Standard Routes, First and Last Mile, Rail and Ferry to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy earlier removed by President Bola Tinubu.

The sudden removal of the subsidy forced average Nigerian households into economic crisis, prompting the decision by some states to introduce relief packages.