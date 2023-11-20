Standard of living in Lagos worse than 30 years ago – Doherty

Funsho Doherty, Lagos State ADC governorship candidate.

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress, ADC in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, has claimed that the standard of living in the state is now worse than it was 30 years ago.

Doherty stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

I just wrote an open letter to the Governor on Public Procurement awards reported by LASG for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023, highlighting a number of issues for further scrutiny and remedial action. Judicious use of public funds is always important, and is especially so now. pic.twitter.com/AEulEU64aN — funsodoherty (@funsodoherty) November 18, 2023

He said, “The issue is that because of the actions and inactions and the outcome of governance over the years, we are in a situation today where the standards of living of the people, instead of going up, are rather declining.

“People’s standard of living and quality of life—the things that they can afford comfortably, the healthcare, the education are those that materially worse than what they could enjoy 30 years ago, and I think that this the problem that people have.”

Meanwhile, the ADC candidate, in a recent public letter disclosure, raised concern over some significant allocations in the 2023 budget of the Lagos State Government (LASG).

In the budget, Doherty highlighted staggering amounts earmarked for items such as a charter plane, SUVs, diffusers, and extensive infrastructure.

Doherty, in an open letter addressed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, detailed various allocations that he believes require greater scrutiny, drawing attention to a register of public procurement awards by LASG for the second and third quarters of 2023.

Among the notable expenditures highlighted were a total of N440 million for brand-new Lexus LX 600 bulletproof sport utility vehicles under the office of the Chief of Staff, and N7,475,000 for the replacement of liquid fragrance in the Governor’s office.

According to the government expenditure, a significant sum of N400,000,000 was allocated for ad-hoc charter plane expenses.

Doherty expressed worry over the allocation of N69.9 billion for the repair and upgrade of a section of the Eti Osa/Lekki Expressway, questioning the significant investment in a road rehabilitation project.

The letter also touched on the ongoing Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) project, highlighting the allocation of N218 billion for phase 2 construction and urging the government to provide assurances against potential cost overruns or inefficiencies.

The ADC candidate complained about lavish spending and infrastructure investments, stressing on the need for transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

According to Doherty, the government expenditure are exorbitant and questionable.

He expressed dismay and frustration, demanding accountability and ethical stewardship from government officials.