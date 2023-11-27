Lagos school produces one-day federal representative

By Etop Ekanem

A student of Grace High School, Gbagada Lagos Master Oluwanifesimi Oyawa has emerged as the overall best student in a keenly contested ICT-based competition.

The competition was organized by the Honorable Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Ademorin Kuye for secondary school students within his federal constituency.

The One Day Representative Member who emerged through a vigorous process in the ICT Competition in Lagos State, Somolu Federal Constituency visited the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 where he was received by the Honourable Kuye and the Emir of Kano.

Hon. Ademorin Kuye organized the ICT-based Competition recently for all the Senior Secondary Schools in the Constituency, and as part of the promises to uplift educational standards and also encourage the students to maintain sound academic records.

A major highlight is the winner who is expected to visit the National Assembly and act as a one-day Honorable Member representing the Somolu Federal Constituency in the lower house.

Kuye says the competition is aimed at developing the students and equipping them for the task ahead. He says the competition is ICT-based to develop the capabilities and competencies of the students.

In a statement, the Management of Grace Schools applauded the Federal Lawmaker for his determination to develop future leaders.

The school says it continues to provide qualitative learning experiences for students to compete favorable in life.