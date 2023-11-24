Lagos-Ibadan highway: Ogun begins demolition of illegal structures

Ongoing demolition.

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Government has commenced demolition of shanties and makeshift structures in Kara, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the task force, the structures disfigure the corridor and are considered to be hideouts for criminals in the area, saying that the demolition exercise was carried out, after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier given to street traders to vacate the axis.

Leading the operation, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Farouq Akintunde, said the exercise was meant to position the state as the industrial hub of Nigeria.