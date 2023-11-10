Lagos-Ibadan auto crash kills 2, injures ten

By James Ogunnaike

Two persons have been confirmed dead, in a crash that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred on Friday at about 08: 32 am, involved fourteen persons, leaving ten injured and two unhurt.

Confirming the incident, Florence Okpe, spokesperson for the Ogun FRSC sector command, stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash, an unregistered Howo Sino truck with blue and white colour and a white Mazda bus, with registration number XV945EPE.

Okpe blamed reckless driving and route violations for the collision. “The crash occurred at the Kara turning of the inward section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one white colour Mazda Bus with registration number XV945EPE and an unregistered white and blue colour Howo Sino truck.

“The injured victims had been taken to Famobis Hospital and the dead bodies were deposited at Idera mortuary.

Meanwhile, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Anthony Uga cautioned the public and recommended drivers to drive cautiously and avoid driving against traffic (one way) to protect both their lives and the lives of other road users.

He restated that the FRSC is still dedicated to establishing a safer driving environment and providing safer services.