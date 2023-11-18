Lagos Deputy Gov Hazmat urges informal sector to join hands with govt on service delivery

L-R: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Chief Missioner Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Kano Branch, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello and President, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria & Overseas, Alhaji Aare AbdulRafiu Ademola Sanni at the official Commissioning of the Ultra-Modern Hospital constructed by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Akoka Branch held at Bariga, Lagos on Friday.

By Ishola Balogun

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has charged religious bodies, social, and other non-governmental organizations to collaborate with the government in its quest to ameliorate the plights of citizens and bring services closer to them.

The Deputy Governor made this call Friday at the Official Commissioning of the Ultra-Modern Hospital built by the Akoka Branch of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

Dr. Hamzat noted that no nation develops just by the activities of the government alone, though such activities are very essential, but citizens, religious bodies, charity organizations, and non-state institutions also have roles to play in ameliorating the pains of people and in bringing services closer to the people.

He said, “No nation develops just by the activities of the government alone. Though the activities of the government are very essential but I am saying that citizens, religious bodies, and charity organizations must have roles to play in ameliorating the pains and sufferings of people or even bringing services to the people”.

Speaking further, the Deputy Governor emphasized that everyone and organizations must play their roles for the growth of the nation and urged other religious bodies and organizations to emulate the Ansar-ud-Deen society in building infrastructure that will help to develop the country, as the government will continue to do its part and a lot of the people will be lifted, which is the only way we can build a suitable nation”.

He said that the newly commissioned hospital would bring healthcare closer to the people, relieve other general hospitals, and reduce the workload on the government.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Akoka Branch, Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Alade Bashir Lawal, stated that the commissioning of the ultramodern hospital is to connect medical care and the general well-being of the people, noting that “the general well-being of the people is inextricably related.”

He noted that the facility underpins the Akoka Branch’s vision of building a good medical facility aimed at creating conditions that improve the health of people and meet the particular needs of patients, families, and communities.

Speaking further, the Chairman, while thanking all that contributed towards the completion of the hospital, solicited additional support from other members and well-wishers towards equipping the hospital with more facilities for effective utilization.

Also in his remarks, the President of Ansar-ud-deen Society, Nigeria and Overseas, Alhaji Abdul-Rafiu Ademola Sanni, commended the Akoka Branch of the society for this laudable project and appealed to the state government to hasten the ongoing construction of the road leading to the healthcare facility to ease movement to the hospital.

In his opening remarks, the immediate past President of the Society, Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, who spoke through the State Council Chairman, Alhaji Rahman Salaudeen, admonished the members of the society to take ownership of the hospital by ensuring that adequate maintenance is given to the facility.

He urged society to patronize the hospital for their personal use and ensure that the purpose it was made for is sustained.