Lagos Country Club hosts maiden edition of squash tournament

Lagos Country Club is hosting the maiden edition of the SIAO Annual Closed, Club Invitational & PSA-rated Squash Tournament which started with the Closed Tournament (Men & Veteran) on Tuesday.



Venue is Squash Section of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja. The competition is powered by SIAO.



The Club Invitational(Men & Veteran) segment of the tournament holds between Friday 17th November and Saturday, 18th November, 2023 while the PSA Tournament & Female Exhibition matches)(Professional)PSA holds Mon 13th November – Saturday 18th November, 2023.



All finals are to be played on Saturday, 18th November.

Over 90 professional squash players, according to Sir Semoore Badejo, Chairman, Squash Section, Lagos Country Club, registered for the competition, saying this will improve their global rankings in the World Squash ladder.



Badejo listed 16 participating clubs from across the country to include Apapa Club, Ibadan Recreational Club, Obafemi Awolowo University Club,Ikoyi Club, Unilag Senior Staff Club, Police College, Eko Club, Ivory Club, Lagos State Public Service Club, Benin Club, Yellow Dot Club, O’Trafford Squash Club, Port Harcourt Club, Charlie’s Fitness Centre, Makurdi Squash Club, and Lagos Country Club.



“This is one squash tournament you should not miss. From start to finish, it’s excitement all the way”, he added.